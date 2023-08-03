Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 524,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 654,546 shares.The stock last traded at $15.32 and had previously closed at $15.20.

DRVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.04 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

