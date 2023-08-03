Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 16,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $961.89 million, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

