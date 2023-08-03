Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 412,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,626. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $960.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

