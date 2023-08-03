DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 3.5%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 4,560,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,019,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,174,522.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,320 shares of company stock worth $33,362,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.