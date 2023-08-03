DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.73.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.52. 795,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $6,236,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,985.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after purchasing an additional 964,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

