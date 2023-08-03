Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. 331,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,830. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

