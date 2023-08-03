Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $151.36 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $171.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

