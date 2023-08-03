Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.285-$1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

DLB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580 in the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

