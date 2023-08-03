Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Docebo Price Performance

DCBO stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 78,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.34 million. Docebo had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Docebo by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Docebo by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Docebo by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

