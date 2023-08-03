Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.67

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.67 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 3545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $348.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.
