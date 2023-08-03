Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $46.37

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.37, but opened at $43.81. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 1,164,757 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $554.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

