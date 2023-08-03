Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,446. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

