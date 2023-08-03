Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Decreased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX remained flat at $23.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 217,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,829. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

