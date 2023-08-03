Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 51,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,866. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $598.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.