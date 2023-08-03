Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 2072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Digitalbox Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.41. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Digitalbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.