Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.