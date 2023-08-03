Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $114.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.