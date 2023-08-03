Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.41

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 68901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Digimarc Stock Up 17.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 183.02%.

Insider Transactions at Digimarc

In other news, Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Digimarc by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Digimarc by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Digimarc by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Digimarc by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

