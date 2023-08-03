Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) dropped 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.48. Approximately 28,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 275,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DGII

Digi International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,575,000 after acquiring an additional 384,549 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 601,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 37,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Digi International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.