Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE DBD remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 981,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,523. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 118,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,567 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 701,866 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

