DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.25

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 251519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DICE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.03.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $3,238,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,718 shares of company stock worth $119,729,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

