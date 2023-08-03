Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Announces Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 487,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $415.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $734,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Further Reading

