Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Announces Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 31.25%.
Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 487,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $415.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.
