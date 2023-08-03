Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,920 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49) in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.92) to GBX 3,850 ($49.43) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,901.67.

Diageo stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.25. 238,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.99. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

