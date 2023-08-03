Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

