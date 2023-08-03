Destination Wealth Management Sells 7,116 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $72.01. 6,276,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,631,570. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

