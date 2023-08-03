Destination Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,880 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

