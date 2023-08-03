Destination Wealth Management Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 199,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $11.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,451,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,048. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

