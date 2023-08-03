Destination Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $37,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.54. 1,791,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,477 shares of company stock worth $12,760,499. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

