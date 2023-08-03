Destination Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.09% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMTB. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4,959.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 837,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after buying an additional 820,819 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 371,592 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,540,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,977. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

