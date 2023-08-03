Destination Wealth Management Has $57.81 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $451.88. 1,416,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.61 and a 200-day moving average of $419.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

