Destination Wealth Management Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 335,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,203. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

