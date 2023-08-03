Destination Wealth Management Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.26. 188,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,550. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

