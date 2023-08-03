Destination Wealth Management Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Target by 90.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Target by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. DDFG Inc lifted its position in Target by 14.1% during the first quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 223.1% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $133.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,888. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

