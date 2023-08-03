Destination Wealth Management Acquires 7,868 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

