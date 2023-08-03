Destination Wealth Management Acquires 11,108 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,293. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

