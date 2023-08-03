DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Update

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
DermTech Trading Down 3.2 %
DMTK opened at $3.00 on Thursday. DermTech has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 825.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.24%. Research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.
