DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Update

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

DermTech Trading Down 3.2 %

DMTK opened at $3.00 on Thursday. DermTech has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 825.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.24%. Research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DermTech

DermTech Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

