DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY23 guidance to $1.92-2.02 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.53. 1,575,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

