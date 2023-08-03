DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY23 guidance to $1.92-2.02 EPS.
Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.53. 1,575,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
