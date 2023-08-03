Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Deluxe Price Performance

Deluxe stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 301,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Deluxe by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Deluxe by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Stories

