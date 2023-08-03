Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.5 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,832,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

