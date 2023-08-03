Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Down 15.4%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 137,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 250,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,563.31. The stock has a market cap of C$9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 194.35% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of C$16.90 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

