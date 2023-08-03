Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 35,440 shares.The stock last traded at $44.50 and had previously closed at $46.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 113.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,727.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,022 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 214,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

