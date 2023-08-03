Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 1.035 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 95.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE DKL opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Citigroup downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $437,984.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,004.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,137 shares of company stock worth $1,752,022 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

