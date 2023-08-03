Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Defense Metals Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of DFMTF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 370,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,037. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

