Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

