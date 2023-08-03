DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00210209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00023574 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029799 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003383 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.