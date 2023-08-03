DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 657,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DVA stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $106.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6,031.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 304,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

