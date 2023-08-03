Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.76

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 393073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

