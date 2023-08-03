DA Davidson Trims SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price to $70.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

