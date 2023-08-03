DA Davidson Comments on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NFBK opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 214,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 155,484 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

