CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.64. 5,690,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,083,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

